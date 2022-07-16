Advertisement
Ameer Gilani sends Mawra Hocane sweet get well soon wishes
  • Mawra Hocane contracted Covid-19 earlier this week.
  • Ameer Gilani sent her well wishes and a bouquet of flowers.
  • Admirers can’t stop talking about her relationship with Gilani.
Many viewers of the Pakistani television series Sabaat have wondered if the on-screen romance between youthful hero Ameer Gilani and Lollywood actress Mawra Hocane is real.

Many famous people and fans are hoping Mawra will recover quickly following contracting Covid-19 earlier this week.

Now that her “best friend,” Gilani, has sent her well wishes, her adoring admirers can’t stop talking about it.

Mawra posted a video to Instagram in which she showed a bouquet and note from Gilani including well wishes.

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Mawra Hocane (hussain) (@mawrellous)

“Get well soon Mawrello! You are a warrior!” he wrote on the card.

Mawra Hocan wrote “not crying” in the post’s caption. Moreover, she claimed Gilani her best friend.

Mawra Hocane is proud of rumored fiancé Ameer Gilani
Mawra Hocane is proud of rumored fiancé Ameer Gilani

Mawra Hocane is a renowned name in the Pakistani media industry. She...

