Ameer Gilani sends Mawra Hocane sweet get well soon wishes

Mawra Hocane is proud of rumored fiancé Ameer Gilani
Mawra Hocane is a renowned name in the Pakistani media industry. She...
Many viewers of the Pakistani television series Sabaat have wondered if the on-screen romance between youthful hero Ameer Gilani and Lollywood actress Mawra Hocane is real.
Many famous people and fans are hoping Mawra will recover quickly following contracting Covid-19 earlier this week.
Now that her “best friend,” Gilani, has sent her well wishes, her adoring admirers can’t stop talking about it.
Mawra posted a video to Instagram in which she showed a bouquet and note from Gilani including well wishes.
“Get well soon Mawrello! You are a warrior!” he wrote on the card.
Mawra Hocan wrote “not crying” in the post’s caption. Moreover, she claimed Gilani her best friend.
