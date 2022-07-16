Ameer Gilani sends Mawra Hocane sweet get well soon wishes

Mawra Hocane contracted Covid-19 earlier this week.

Ameer Gilani sent her well wishes and a bouquet of flowers.

Admirers can’t stop talking about her relationship with Gilani.

Many viewers of the Pakistani television series Sabaat have wondered if the on-screen romance between youthful hero Ameer Gilani and Lollywood actress Mawra Hocane is real.

Many famous people and fans are hoping Mawra will recover quickly following contracting Covid-19 earlier this week.

Now that her “best friend,” Gilani, has sent her well wishes, her adoring admirers can’t stop talking about it.

Mawra posted a video to Instagram in which she showed a bouquet and note from Gilani including well wishes.

Mawra posted a video to Instagram in which she showed a bouquet and note from Gilani including well wishes.

“Get well soon Mawrello! You are a warrior!” he wrote on the card.

Mawra Hocan wrote “not crying” in the post’s caption. Moreover, she claimed Gilani her best friend.

