Amitabh Bachchan shared super stylish 1970s photo with his fans

Amitabh Bachchan shared a photo of himself clicked during the 1970s.

Amitabh’s daughter Shweta Bachchan wrote, “May I have these please!!!!!!”

He posed with his hands near his face with the palms facing outside.

Amitabh Bachchan went down memory lane by sharing a picture of himself from the 1970s. Amitabh put a picture of himself on Instagram on Monday. He was wearing a white T-shirt and brown sunglasses.

Amitabh shared the photo and wrote, “… fashions repeat… glares of the 1970s… maybe at the Mahurat of Trishul or Man ji film… and I see stars today wearing similar things… (folding hands and two heart emojis)”

Ranveer Singh replied to the post with the fire emoji and the word “OG.” Shweta Bachchan, who is Amitabh’s daughter, wrote, “May I please have these?!” Navya Naveli Nanda’s granddaughter sent red heart emojis. “OMG (fire emojis),” Rohit Bose said.

Amitabh shared a recent photo of himself in another post. He pretended to be a camera by putting his hands near his face with the palms facing out. Amitabh also showed that he was surprised. The actor wore a grey turtleneck sweater with matching pants, a red jacket, and a scarf.

He wrote in the post’s title, “… I have a question: does this (raised hands) emoji mean film framing, like in my Instagram photo, or prayers, shouting, excitement, or something else? I thought it was a film frame, which means it was good enough to be framed on film.” Shweta said this about his most recent post: “Hahahahahahahah. No! But maybe you’ve found a completely different way to use it.”

Amitabh’s next movie is Brahmastra, which is directed by Ayan Mukerji and also stars Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Nagarjuna, and Mouni Roy. On September 9, 2022, the movie will come out. He will also play Bhaskar Prajapati in Vikas Bahl’s Goodbye. Rashmika Mandanna and Neena Gupta are also in the movie, along with Amitabh.

In addition, the veteran actor will work with Deepika Padukone again on the remake of “The Intern” as well as “Project K.” In addition to that, he finished filming for his upcoming feature, Uunchai, which starred Parineeti Chopra, Anupam Kher, and Boman Irani. The date that the movie will be available in theatres is not yet known.

