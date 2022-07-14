Amna Ilyas Claps Back At A Troll

The Baaji actressshared a photo with the Khan twins, Aiman and Minal Khan.

A social media user came up with a harsh advice for the model, suggesting her to put some makeup on her feet too

The actress couldn't keep her calm and replied, "apnay chatnay hain?"

Amna Ilyas, a Pakistani model, is known not only for her talent but also for her candour.

The Baaji actress recently shared a photo with the Khan twins, Aiman and Minal Khan, wearing a silk black shirt with black pants and black shoes.

However, a social media user came up with a harsh advice for the model, suggesting her to put some makeup on her feet too. “Do makeup on your foots too,” he commented.

The actress couldn’t keep her calm and replied, “No 1: feet* No 2: apnay chatnay hain?”

Ilyas is one of the few Pakistani actresses who openly criticises opinionated people and does not tolerate racial criticism.

The model savagely replied to the naysayer and gave him a shutup call. Firstly, she corrected the grammatical error “foots” to “feet” and then asked, “Aap nay chatnay hain (Do you want to lick them)?”

Ilyas did wonders on the screen in films like Zindagi Bhaag, Saat Din Mohabbat In, and more.

