Amna Ilyas' latest item song sparks outrage

Amna Ilyas’ latest item song sparks outrage

Amna Ilyas’ latest item song sparks outrage

Amna Ilyas’ latest item song sparks outrage

  • Amna Ilyas has released her new sizzling dance number ‘Aatish,’ and the song has unsurprisingly gone viral.
  • Amna Ilyas posted the video with a caption stating that Pople compare her to Katrina and Nora Fatehi
  • On the contrary the audience began criticising the actress shortly after the song was officially released.
Amna Illyas, a Pakistani actor-supermodel, has a massive fan base that has fallen head over heels with her charismatic persona and gorgeous glamorous looks.

The 34-year-old has released her new sizzling dance number ‘Aatish,’ and the song has unsurprisingly gone viral.

“Noorah Fatehi. Katrina Kaif. It seems I’ve been compared to some amazing women. And all I can say is I’m so proud. I’m proud that our Pakistani public watches their work and commends them. Now it’s time to commend and see a local performance song and how we can give them a run for their money!!

 

A post shared by Amna Ilyas (illy) (@aamnailyas)

“Choreography @wahab.shah MUA @arshadkhan.makeupartist @aalikhan.mua

Costume and styling @hunnyharoon Singer @sunidhichauhan5

Movie @chaudhrythemovie #chaudhry #amnailyas”, captioned the Baaji actress.

Chaudhry is directed by Azeem Sajjad and co-directed and produced by Neha Laaj under the banner of LAAJ Productions. It stars Sana Fakhar, Yasir Hussain, Nawal Saeed, Sohail Sameer, Jia Ali, Arbaz Khan, Saleem Mairaj, Shamoon Abbasi and others.

The audience began criticising the actress shortly after the song was officially released. The moral police criticized the actress for her daring attire and inappropriate dance moves. Keyboard warriors attacked Amna, claiming that as Muslims, we should not imitate Bollywood acts. Here’s what the audience thought!

Also Read

Amna Ilyas Claps Back At A Troll
Amna Ilyas Claps Back At A Troll

The Baaji actressshared a photo with the Khan twins, Aiman and Minal...

