Amna Ilyas sizzles in latest photoshoot

Amna Illyas has a fan base that has fallen head over heals for her due to her engaging personality and stunning good looks.

Amna uploaded fresh photos to her Instagram account, looking absolutely stunning in the embroidered gown.

Fans were enthralled by her in the shimmering silver outfit.

Advertisement

Amna Illyas, a Pakistani actor-supermodel, has a fan base that has fallen head over heals for her due to her engaging personality and stunning good looks.

Along with her quick wit and sense of humour, which are loved by the fans, the 34-year-old supermodel has an enticing Instagram feed that keeps the followers interested.

This time, Amna uploaded fresh photos to her Instagram account, looking absolutely stunning in the embroidered gown. Fans were enthralled by her in the shimmering silver outfit.

“My dancing boots are on and I’m ready for whatever song the DJ has lined up!! (As long as it’s #Aatish). #aatish #amnailyas ????

Costume @hunnyharoon

MUA @arshadkhan.makeupartist @aalikhan.mua

Advertisement

Jewellery @highly_vogue”, captioned the Baaji star.

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Amna Ilyas (illy) (@aamnailyas)

Advertisement

Amna Ilyas last appeared in the LAAJ Productions film Chaudhry, which was co-directed and produced by Neha Laaj and was directed by Azeem Sajjad.

Along with Sana Fakhar and Yasir Hussain, it also features Jia Ali, Arbaz Khan, Saleem Mairaj, Shamoon Abbasi, Nawal Saeed, and Sohail Sameer.

Also Read Amna Ilyas faces criticism for her recent photoshoot Amna Ilyas has established a solid reputation for herself in the field...