Amsterdam trailer unites best of Hollywood together

Amsterdam will debut in theatres on November 4, Courtesy (Google).

  • The “Amsterdam” trailer gives a first look at David O. Russell’s star-studded thriller.
  • Film stars Christian Bale, John David Washington, Margot Robbie, Taylor Swift, Alessandro Nivola, and more.
  • Amsterdam will debut in theatres on November 4.
The “Amsterdam” trailer combines Hollywood’s best—Christian Bale, known for his physical transformations, John David Washington of “Tenet,” “Wolf of Wall Street” star Margot Robbie, Taylor Swift, Alessandro Nivola, Andrea Riseborough, Matthias Schoenaerts, Michael Shannon, Mike Myers, and Zoe Salda. The ‘Amsterdam’ trailer combines Hollywood’s best – Chris Rock, who was involved in the Oscar slap gate, Christian Bale, known for his physical transformations, John David Washington of ‘Tenet,’ ‘Wolf of Wall Street’ star Margot Robbie, Taylor Swift, Alessandro Nivola, Andrea Riseborough, Matthias Schoenaerts, Michael Shannon, Mike Myers, and Zoe Salda’.

The first look at David O. Russell’s star-studded thriller shows Chris and Bale in a sticky situation.

As Chris Rock’s character says in the “Amsterdam” trailer, “You have a dead white man in a box.” Not even a casket. It doesn’t even have a top on it.” As he wheels the pine container away, he asks, “Who do you think is going to get in trouble here?”

The 1930s-set trailer then provides context for the confusing situation. The crime epic follows three close friends—played by Christian Bale, John David Washington, and John David Washington, and a nurse, played by Margot Robbie.

They are accused of killing someone, according to the media—”Which is not true,” Bale confesses to fellow countrymen Rami Malek and Anya Taylor-Joy. However, they unquestionably appear guilty, at least in the eyes of those present at the crime scene.

From there, the trailer deviates as they search for anyone who can help them discover the truth, beginning with Robert De Niro’s character, a friend of the victim who was killed “because of something monstrous he had seen.”

Margot Robbie’s character observes, “This is becoming a lot larger than any of us.” I stabbed a man and hit a woman with a brick.

David O. Russell wrote and produced the film, his first since 2015’s “Joy”. Amsterdam is produced by Drake and Adel Nur.

Amsterdam, a film from Disney’s 20th Century Studios and New Regency, will debut in theatres on November 4.

