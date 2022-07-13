Ana de Armas left Los Angeles because of connection with Ben Affleck

Ana de Armas left Los Angeles because of her connection with Ben Affleck According to her.

After working together on “Deep Water,” De Armas and Affleck became romantically involved for the first time in 2020. According to reports at the time of the divorce, the actress ended their nearly one-year relationship because she didn’t want to live in Los Angeles.

The “Blonde” actress called the experience of being repeatedly photographed by paparazzi while Affleck, 49, and De Armas, 34, were on set “awful.”

“Going through it [myself] confirmed my thoughts about, ‘This is not the place for me to be,'” she told Elle magazine.

“It became a little bit too much. There’s no escape. There’s no way out.

“It’s always the feeling of something that you don’t have, something missing,” De Armas added of living in LA. “It’s a city that keeps you anxious.”

The actress and Affleck split in January 2021, and insiders claimed the breakup was “amicable.”

“There is a lot of love still between the two of them,” a source told Page Six. “The split is as amicable as can be.”

De Armas now lives in New York City with her boyfriend Paul Boukadakis, a Tinder executive.

She stays off social media.

“I deleted Twitter years ago,” De Armas told Elle. “I have barely been on Instagram for almost a year.”