Ananya Panday and Vijay Deverakonda promotes Liger in Mumbai

Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday are promoting their film Liger.

Recently appeared on Koffee With Karan 7 and grabbed all the limelight with their sassy answers.

The duo took a local train ride in Mumbai to kickstart promotions of the film.

These two took a nearby train ride in the city and made a beeline for advance Liger. Ananya took to her Instagram handle to share pictures from the advancements.

In the image, we can see Vijay Deverakonda lying on Ananya Panday’s lap as they are situated on the neighborhood train.

Ananya is wearing a yellow shaded crop top over blue hued denim and seems to be a beam of daylight.

Then again, Vijay should be visible wearing a dark tee over blue denim and his famous chappals.

Then comes the photos of Ananya looking glamourous presenting on the train. Sharing these photos, “#LIGER advancements are “on target” how about we go boyzzzzzz.”

During the episode, when have Karan Johar gotten some information about his energy with co-star Ananya Panday on the sets, he answered, “She makes me snicker. I think that she is extremely adorable. I snicker a ton around her. She advances rapidly. She did an excellent work on Liger.”

Also, post the progress of the festival song of devotion of Liger and Akdi Bakdi, the freshest track from Liger, Waat Laga Denge including Vijay Deverakonda and Ramya Krishnan is out today.

Vijay Deverakonda will play a MMA craftsman with a stammering issue in his next and Ananya Panday will play his old flame. Ramya Krishnan, Ronit Roy, Vishu Reddy, Ali, Makarand Deshpande, and Getup Srinu will likewise exposition key jobs in the film, alongside Mike Tyson in an extraordinary job.

