Ananya Panday embraces the summer day in a perfect chic look

Ananya Panday looked stunning in a red saree on Thursday when she went to Hyderabad for the trailer launch of her upcoming movie Liger.
She embraced the classic beauty of six yards and made a strong impression. From the bright colour of her saree to the stylish ruffles on it, her outfit for the event was a true example of how to wear an ethnic style. In fact, she showed how millennials can wear a saree and make it look super chic.
Meagan Concessio, a celebrity fashion stylist, posted beautiful photos of Ananya wearing the red saree with embellishments on Instagram.
The brand Arpita Mehta made the saree that Ananya wore. The plain drape had hand-embroidered details that sparkled and trendy ruffle details along the edges. The choice of her blouse was also pretty voguish. She chose a deep-necked, sleeveless red blouse that looked like a bralette.
To up the ethnic glam, she also rocked an elegant choker with matching earrings. She kept it all minimal and opted for barely-there makeup.
Do you want to add this saree to your collection for the wedding and festival season that’s coming up? To do this, you will have to pay Rs 1,28,000. It can be bought on the website of the label Arpita Mehta.
