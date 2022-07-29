Ananya Panday reveals having crush on Aryan Khan.

Ananya Panday acknowledged having a crush on Aryan Khan on Koffee With Karan 7. Ananya just said that she had a childhood love for Aryan Khan.

It’s true what you just read! Ananya and her Liger co-star Vijay Deverakonda made an appearance on the most recent Koffee With Karan 7 episode.

The two performers shared many secrets as they talked about their careers in show business, their relationships, trolls, and other topics. A lot of fun was also had during the Koffee Bingo, Rapid Fire Round, and Koffee Quiz sessions.

Ananya admitted to having a crush on her childhood buddy Aryan Khan when Karan inquired if she ever did.

Karan Johar mentioned in the episode that Ananya was raised in Shah Rukh Khan’s Mumbai home, or more specifically, in the “corridors of Mannat.”

Unknown to most people, Ananya and her family are good friends with SRK’s family. Suhana Khan, the daughter of Shah Rukh Khan, is close friends with the Student of the Year 2 star. Suhana, Shanaya Kapoor, and Ananya essentially shared a childhood.

Ananya admitted that she did have a crush on Aryan Khan when they were younger and Karan made fun of her for it. He’s quite cute, she said, “Yeah.”

Ask him,” she responded when KJo questioned why the crush had not materialized. Ananya responded, “Yeah, it would be like a movie,” when Karan said it would have been nice to witness two childhood sweethearts reconcile. That’s very cute, don’t you think?

In the meantime, Ananya, who was most recently seen in Gehraiyaan, will shortly appear alongside Vijay Deverakonda in Liger. Along with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav, she also stars in Kho Gaye Hum Kahan.

We also mentioned that the star youngster is working on a number of projects, the two most important of which are a web series and a feature film he is producing for Red Chillies Entertainment.

For the series, Aryan has already started the ball rolling after working on these concepts for a time. Pinkvilla just discovered that the aspiring director recently completed a test shoot for the web series at a Mumbai studio.

