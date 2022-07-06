Ananya Panday smiles bright and radiates positivity like a sunflower

Ananya can be seen smiling wide as she held a sunflower close to her. Let us be honest – the sunflower was just like her – Radiant and beautiful. Along with the reel, she penned down an adorable caption. She wrote, “turning to the light!” Of course, her video was a hit in the world of Instagram as all her fans showered their favourite actress with love and compliments.

Meanwhile, just a few hours ago, Ananya and her entire team made a super exciting announcement. The first song from Vijay Deverakonda’s forthcoming sports drama Liger will be out soon. Titled Akdi Pakdi, the track has been composed by Lijo George-Dj Chetas. This peppy number is scheduled to be out on 11th July. The announcement poster shows Vijay Deverakonda in a red blazer, trying to help co-star Ananya Pandey whistle.

Liger was co-financed by Dharma Productions, Puri Jagannadh, Charmme Kaur, and Apoorva M.

Vishnu Sarma shot and edited this action film. The music director is Mani Sharma. Pan India movie will be released on 25 August in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam.