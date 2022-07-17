Ananya Panday treats fans with sun-kissed ‘sneaky selfies’ during

Ananya Panday was last seen in Shakun Batra’s Gehraiyaan with Deepika Padukone and Siddhant and Adarsh Gourav.

She is gearing up for a look test for her upcoming project, she made sure to click some beautiful sunkissed selfies

Ananya captioned the post as, “sneaky selfies during look tests” along with a purple heart emoticon.

Advertisement

Ananya Panday is the queen of social media. The actress, whose first movie was 2019’s “Student of the Year 2,” is very active on Instagram and never misses a chance to share beautiful photos with her fans. Ananya is great at being on top of her social media game. She posts about her family and her movies. Now, the actress from Pati Patni Aur Woh is back in the news because she posted some beautiful selfies on Instagram.

Also Read Check out baby Ananya Pandey in this viral picture with parents Ananya Panday is currently one of the most in-demand actresses in the...

Ananya wore a lavender embroidered spaghetti top in the photos. She had flawless makeup and open flowing hair. Khaali Peeli starlet took sunkissed selfies before her look test. Ananya captioned the image “sneaky selfies during style testing” Suhana Khan, her BFF, said “Beauty”

Also Read Ananya Pandey ends the three-year-old relationship, sad fans Ananya Pandey, the daughter of renowned Bollywood actor Chanki Pandey and Khobro...

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Ananya Panday was last seen in Shakun Batra’s directorial Gehraiyaan with Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Dhairya Karwa. She is currently looking forward to the release of Liger opposite Vijay Deverakonda. Helmed by Puri Jagannadh, the pan India project will be releasing on August 25, 2022. Besides, she is also working on Arjun Varain Singh’s Kho Gaye Hum Kahan with Siddhant and Adarsh Gourav.