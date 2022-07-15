Andrew Garfield to star in series about businessman as Sir Richard

He received his first Emmy Award nomination for the crime drama.

Andrew Garfield will play Sir Richard Branson in a new series that chronicles the life of the successful entrepreneur and his aviation company according to the PA news agency.

The 38-year-old actor, best known for playing Spider-Man, just received his first Emmy Award nomination for the crime drama Under The Banner Of Heaven.

Based on Martyn Gregory’s book Dirty Tricks, an investigative journalist, David Leitch will helm the six-part series Hot Air.

The book shows the evolution of Sir Richard’s airline, Virgin Airways, from its beginnings in 1984 with a single leased aircraft.

It also looks at how British Airways’ monopoly was threatened by this by 1990, leading them to begin a “dirty tricks” operation in which staff members pretended to be Virgin employees in an effort to gather information and sway passengers to fly with them instead.

This year, Garfield’s work in Tick, Tick…Boom! earned him a nomination for an Academy Award, as well as a Golden Globe for best actor in a musical or comedy movie.

The movie, which marks Lin-Manuel Miranda’s directing debut, chronicles Jonathan Larson’s attempt to break into the field by creating a new musical.