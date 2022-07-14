Andy Murray shares heartbreaking family news: ‘It hurts’

The father-of-four shared the heartbreaking news on social media.

He wrote: “She was a huge part of our family and our first pet so this really hurts”.

Andy and wife Kim welcomed Maggie to their family in 2008.

Andy Murray has shared the heartbreaking family news that their pet pooch Maggie May had passed away.

“Today our family said goodbye to this amazing little dog,” he wrote on social media alongside a picture of him giving the border terrier a kiss on the head.

He continued: “She was a huge part of our family and our first pet so this really hurts. Give your pets a big cuddle tonight cause it stings when you can’t anymore.

“Thanks Maggie Mayhem you were an absolute star.”

Andy Murray and wife Kim welcomed Maggie to their family in 2008; they also are parents to pet dog Rusty, whom they welcomed in 2011.

In 2021 he told that his dogs help him to “switch off” and that they would “win an award for loyalty – they are my biggest supporters, whether I win or lose, they still want to hang out with me”.

“Sometimes I find it hard to unwind after a match or if I’ve had a particularly tough training day, but I love taking them for walks or throwing a ball for them in the garden, or even just sitting with them on the sofa – I find that helps me relax,” he added.

Fellow tennis pro Jessica Korda was among those to send those condolences, writing: “They’re the absolute best. So sorry for your loss.”

Andy Murray The father of four, 35, just announced his withdrawal from the 2022 Wimbledon Championships.

But in response to his inability to advance to the final, he said: “If becoming a parent improves my tennis, terrific.

“And if it doesn’t, that’s fine. That’s not a problem for me now. My priority is to be a good father first.“