Angad Bedi and Mehr are father-daughter goals as they enjoy ‘bedtime stories’ together

Angad Bedi and Neha are among the most loved couples in the tinsel town of Bollywood. For the unversed, they tied the knot on May 10, 2018, and are proud parents to two kids- Mehr and Guriq. They enjoy a massive fan following and they never fail to give couple goals to their fans. However, this time the fans got to see the cutest father-daughter bond as Neha gave a glimpse of Angad and Mehr

Taking to the stories section of Instagram, Neha shared a sneak peek of Angad and Mehr’s ‘stories time’. In the video, Angad can be seen telling bedtime stories to his daughter. The whole video is wholesome and has our heart. To note, Neha and Angad tied the knot in May 2018. The same year, in November, they became first-time parents to their baby daughter Mehr Dhupia Bedi. In October last year, they welcomed their son, whom they named Guriq.

Speaking about Neha’s work front, she was last seen in the film A Thursday where she played the role of a pregnant cop. The movie also stars Yami Gautam in a key role and is directed by Behzad Khambata. The film was released on an OTT platform and Neha’s act won her praise from the audience.

Neha won Miss India 20 years ago. 2002 Miss India. The actress spoke to Pinkvilla about earning the title and her journey since then. “I still have two crowns from Miss India, and my daughter adores princessy gowns, crowns, and tiaras. Neha plans to celebrate her 20th birthday by placing a crown on her head, even though she already has one.