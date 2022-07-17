Angelina Jolie moved on from Brad Pitt

Angelina Jolie is said to be looking for a partner.

Salma Hayek has already started looking for her soulmate.

The pair worked together on Marvel’s Eternals and are currently working on a film called Without Blood.

Angelina Jolie is one of the most loved actresses in the west, as shown by the fact that she has so many fans. People like her not only because she is beautiful, but also because she is good at acting. After a long custody battle and divorce from Brad Pitt, it looks like she is ready to find her soulmate.

They both broke up in 2016, and most media reports said it was because Brad drank too much and used drugs. The ex-couple also fought a lengthy custody battle for their six children, Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, Knox, and Vivienne, which Angelina eventually won despite Pitt’s best efforts.

Speaking about Salma Hayek’s plans to find her a man, the media source revealed, “Angie envies how Salma found herself a worldly soulmate and would love that type of guy for herself.”

As per the media, Angelina Jolie and Salma Hayek’s friendship has grown since they worked together on Marvel’s Eternals. They are currently working together on a movie called Without Blood, which Jolie wrote, directed, and produced.

The singer is said to be looking for a partner who is as smart as she is, and Salma Hayek has already started looking. A source close to the situation told the same publication, “She’s already looking to line Angie up with some dates.”

