Angelina Jolie tried to catch Brad Pitt off guard

Angelina Jolie’s lawyers were all set to serve Brad Pitt with a subpoena at the SAG awards.

However, things did not go as planned and Pitt’s lawyers called it off.

The alleged subpoena concerned the French winery Chateau Miraval, where the couple had married in 2015.

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s divorce has been one of the most contentious in recent memory, with new details emerging just when people think it’s all done. They were the power couple of Hollywood back in the day until a massive argument broke out aboard a private flight with their son Maddox present. According to a recent rumor, Jolie’s lawyers were all set to serve Pitt with a subpoena at this year’s SAG awards, but things did not go as planned.

After calling it quits on their love after getting married in 2015, Angelina and Brad left the internet divided. They fought a protracted custody battle over their six children, Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, Vivienne, and Knox Jolie-Pitt, which Jolie eventually won last year. They also owned a winery together. When Angelina tried to sell the winery, Pitt sued her for breaking a contract.

According to a recent report, Angelina Jolie’s lawyers had a full-fledged strategy to serve Brad Pitt with a subpoena, but things did not go as planned. Pitt was due to attend the award ceremony, and Jolie’s lawyers allegedly sent a man with all of the documents in the hopes of catching the Fight Club actor off guard, only to be stranded.

According to the same report, Angelina Jolie’s lawyers planned to give it another shot at the Oscars this year, but Brad Pitt’s lawyers called it off. The alleged subpoena concerned the French winery Chateau Miraval, where the couple had married in 2015.

