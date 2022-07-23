Angelina Jolie wins legal battle against ex-husband

Advertisement
Angelina Jolie won a court fight against ex-husband Brad Pitt over their 2014 wedding vineyard. The former power couple bought the French vineyard for $28.3 million in 2008 and promised not to sell their shares. Page Six said that Brad sued Angelina for selling her vineyard share.

The huge 405-hectare French estate reportedly has pools and a helicopter pad. Jolie sold her interest to liquor giant Stoli, triggering disputes between Pitt, Jolie, their companies, and business partners in the US, France, and Luxembourg. Jolie’s team subpoenaed Pitt, his business manager, and Mondo Bongo.

According to the tabloid, Pitt’s side has pushed to thwart Jolie’s request for the documents. A court in LA ruled Friday that Pitt and his partners must hand over the documents to the opposing counsel. They can’t even appeal the judgement.

Page Six sources say Pitt is letting his emotions over their separation affect his business decisions. “Any logical person would want Stoli as a business partner. They have top-notch marketing and distribution, they stated, and offer significant growth potential. “His loathing of Jolie blinds him.”

