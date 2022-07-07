Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Another banned film is “approved” for playing on Eid-ul-Azha

Another banned film is “approved” for playing on Eid-ul-Azha

Articles
Advertisement
Another banned film is “approved” for playing on Eid-ul-Azha
Advertisement
  • Another banned film is “approved” for playing on Eid-ul-Azha.
  •  Anonymous sources say the film, Lafangey, has been cleared by the censor board.
  • Sami Khan, Mani, Mubeen Gabool, Saleem Miraj, and Nazesh Jahangir play the key characters in the film.
Advertisement

According to anonymous sources, the Central Board of Film Censors has approved another Pakistani film for playing in theatres during Eid-ul-Azha.

However, the censor board has not yet provided official confirmation of this development.

The name of the film is Lafangey, as confirmed by individuals associated with the film.

“This is to inform you all that film Lafangey has received a clearance after full board review at Islamabad censor board. We will be releasing Lafangey on Eid-ul-Azha. Inshallah! Thank you for all the concern and support,” a Pakistani publication quoted a key member of the PR team of the movies as saying.

The release of Lafangey was prohibited in Pakistan because the censor board deemed it “unsuitable” for the country’s audience. However, the film’s lead, Mani, believes that Lafangey has nothing that has never been done before.

Mani stated to the media that the Sindh Censor Board had demanded a cut in the film, which was afterwards removed. However, the Punjab Censor Board banned it without viewing it in its entirety. He added: “They only watched about 45 minutes of the film and banned it.”

Advertisement

Also Read

Hira Mani’s new pictures leave fans awestruck
Hira Mani’s new pictures leave fans awestruck

Hira Mani is a Pakistani actress and model. She has proved her...

Sami Khan, Mani, Mubeen Gabool, Saleem Miraj, and Nazesh Jahangir play the key characters in the film.

Lafangey was declared illegal earlier this week. Genre-wise, the picture was a horror-comedy, and it had humorous elements that we’ve seen on the big screen in the past, but which, given the current social context, undoubtedly raise eyebrows. Even the film’s title track indicates that the picture is highly dangerous.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story