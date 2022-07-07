Another banned film is “approved” for playing on Eid-ul-Azha.

Anonymous sources say the film, Lafangey, has been cleared by the censor board.

Sami Khan, Mani, Mubeen Gabool, Saleem Miraj, and Nazesh Jahangir play the key characters in the film.

According to anonymous sources, the Central Board of Film Censors has approved another Pakistani film for playing in theatres during Eid-ul-Azha.

However, the censor board has not yet provided official confirmation of this development.

The name of the film is Lafangey, as confirmed by individuals associated with the film.

“This is to inform you all that film Lafangey has received a clearance after full board review at Islamabad censor board. We will be releasing Lafangey on Eid-ul-Azha. Inshallah! Thank you for all the concern and support,” a Pakistani publication quoted a key member of the PR team of the movies as saying.

The release of Lafangey was prohibited in Pakistan because the censor board deemed it “unsuitable” for the country’s audience. However, the film’s lead, Mani, believes that Lafangey has nothing that has never been done before.

Mani stated to the media that the Sindh Censor Board had demanded a cut in the film, which was afterwards removed. However, the Punjab Censor Board banned it without viewing it in its entirety. He added: “They only watched about 45 minutes of the film and banned it.”

Lafangey was declared illegal earlier this week. Genre-wise, the picture was a horror-comedy, and it had humorous elements that we’ve seen on the big screen in the past, but which, given the current social context, undoubtedly raise eyebrows. Even the film’s title track indicates that the picture is highly dangerous.