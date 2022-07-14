Anoushay Abbasi left her fans speechless with sizzling & daring fashion video

Anoushay Abbasi has left her fans speechless with her sizzling and daring fashion vide

Taking to Instagram, Abbasi left the temperature soaring high as she shared the stunning video with her fans.

Anoushay is a beautiful and talented Pakistani actress, model, and former VJ from an artistic family

Anoushay Abbasi, a Lollywood diva, has left her fans speechless with her sizzling and daring fashion video, which has swept the internet.

The Prem Gali star, who is frequently chastised for his lifestyle choices, is an enthusiastic performer who has been making waves in showbiz and has received a lot of praise for herself.

Taking to Instagram, Abbasi left the temperature soaring high as she shared the stunning video with her fans. "Can't go on without you. Film by @farazsheikhofficial_ x @citrustalent Mua @gillhoraib. Special thanks @iyasiralikhan", captioned the Raqs e Bismil actor.

Anoushay is a beautiful and talented Pakistani actress, model, and former VJ from an artistic family. She made her acting debut in the drama serial ‘Mere Anganai Main’ in 2010. Despite playing supporting roles in each series, Anoushay has garnered a lot of fan love and recognition.