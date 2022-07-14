Advertisement
Anoushay Abbasi left her fans speechless with sizzling & daring fashion video

  • Anoushay Abbasi has left her fans speechless with her sizzling and daring fashion vide
  • Taking to Instagram, Abbasi left the temperature soaring high as she shared the stunning video with her fans.
  • Anoushay is a beautiful and talented Pakistani actress, model, and former VJ from an artistic family
Anoushay Abbasi, a Lollywood diva, has left her fans speechless with her sizzling and daring fashion video, which has swept the internet.

The Prem Gali star, who is frequently chastised for his lifestyle choices, is an enthusiastic performer who has been making waves in showbiz and has received a lot of praise for herself.

Taking to Instagram, Abbasi left the temperature soaring high as she shared the stunning video with her fans. “Can’t go on without you. Film by @farazsheikhofficial_ x @citrustalent Mua @gillhoraib. Special thanks @iyasiralikhan”, captioned the Raqs e Bismil actor.

 

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Anoushay Abbasi (@anoushayabbasiofficial)

Anoushay is a beautiful and talented Pakistani actress, model, and former VJ from an artistic family. She made her acting debut in the drama serial ‘Mere Anganai Main’ in 2010. Despite playing supporting roles in each series, Anoushay has garnered a lot of fan love and recognition.

Catch all the Entertainment News, Lollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


End of Article
