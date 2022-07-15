Anoushay Abbasi new video goes viral

Anoushay Abbasi left her fans awestruck with her sizzling and bold fashion video.

Anoushay Abbasi left her fans awestruck with her sizzling and bold fashion video that has stormed the internet.

The Prem Gali actor, who frequently draws flak for his lifestyle decisions, is a passionate performer who has been making waves in Hollywood and has been able to win plenty of accolades for herself.

Taking to Instagram, Anoushay Abbasi left the temperature soaring high as she shared the stunning video with her fans. “Can’t go on without you. Film by @farazsheikhofficial_ x @citrustalent Mua @gillhoraib. Special thanks @iyasiralikhan”, captioned the Raqs e Bismil actor.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anoushay Abbasi (@anoushayabbasiofficial)

Anoushay Abbasi is a gifted and stunning Pakistani actress, model, and former VJ who comes from a family of creative people. In the drama serial “Mere Anganai Main,” she made her acting debut in 2010. Despite having minor roles in each series, Anoushay has won the audience’s adoration and respect in spades.