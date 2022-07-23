Anoushey Ashraf posts a new dance video with Dino

Anoushey is a force to be reckoned with given her endearing persona, whether it be in terms of establishing new trends or engaging audiences.

One of the best television hosts Pakistan’s entertainment sector has today is Anoushey Ashraf. She began her career in 2002 and has since gained notoriety.

Now, it seems that the 39-year-old star is dazzling her fan following with her dancing and singing talent. Winning hearts, she showcased her brilliant grooving skills alongside Dino Ali in the latest video she shared on Instagram.

“Do deewane aur bachpan ke gaanay! Got it right 1st time, one more time. Anoushey Ashraf enchants fans with her singing skills (Video)Loving these challenges with @dinoaliofficial #bollywood #tiktok #challenge #trending #reels #fun”, captioned the popular host.

As far as her impressive resume is concerned, Anoushey is a talented and beautiful Pakistani actress, model and a former VJ, who belongs to an artistic family.

Despite playing supporting roles in each series, Anoushey has gained immense love and recognition from the audience.