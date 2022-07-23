Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Anoushey Ashraf posts a new dance video with Dino

Anoushey Ashraf posts a new dance video with Dino

Articles
Advertisement
Anoushey Ashraf posts a new dance video with Dino

Anoushey Ashraf posts a new dance video with Dino

Advertisement
  • Anoushey is a force to be reckoned with given her endearing persona, whether it be in terms of establishing new trends or engaging audiences.
  • Now, it seems that the 39-year-old star is dazzling her fan following with her dancing and singing talent
  • she showcased her brilliant grooving skills alongside Dino Ali in the latest video she shared on Instagram.
Advertisement

 

One of the best television hosts Pakistan’s entertainment sector has today is Anoushey Ashraf. She began her career in 2002 and has since gained notoriety.

Anoushey is a force to be reckoned with given her endearing persona, whether it be in terms of establishing new trends or engaging audiences.

Now, it seems that the 39-year-old star is dazzling her fan following with her dancing and singing talent. Winning hearts, she showcased her brilliant grooving skills alongside Dino Ali in the latest video she shared on Instagram.

“Do deewane aur bachpan ke gaanay! Got it right 1st time, one more time. Anoushey Ashraf enchants fans with her singing skills (Video)Loving these challenges with @dinoaliofficial #bollywood #tiktok #challenge #trending #reels #fun”, captioned the popular host.

 

Advertisement

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by Anoushey Ashraf (@anousheyashraf)

As far as her impressive resume is concerned, Anoushey is a talented and beautiful Pakistani actress, model and a former VJ, who belongs to an artistic family.

Advertisement

Despite playing supporting roles in each series, Anoushey has gained immense love and recognition from the audience.

Also Read

Anoushey Ashraf singing skills amaze her fans
Anoushey Ashraf singing skills amaze her fans

Anoushey Ashraf is one of the best TV hosts in Pakistan. The...

Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Lollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story