‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’ first look revealed.

‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’ was just presented the first official look.

Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lilly, and Kathryn Newton helped release the clip.

The film is set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s quantum domain. Quantumania will be released on February 17, 2023.

Advertisement

‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’ was just presented the first official look during a massive panel at the San Diego Comic-Con, showcasing action within the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s quantum domain.

According to reports, director Peyton Reed and actors Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lilly, and Kathryn Newton helped release the clip, with Rudd teasing where his character, Scott Lang, is after the seismic events of 2019’s ‘Avengers: Endgame.’

Also Read ‘Ant-Man’ Paul Rudd explains why he couldn’t explode Thanos by climbing "Thanus Theory" is a fan theory that Ant-Man could shrink, enter Thanos'...

Rudd addressed the applauding throng, “Scott is pretty pleased with himself in his role of saving the universe. Scott’s been busy at work. With a little book. And I don’t know what else I’m supposed to say! “

The Comic Con exclusive video was then released, revealing the first views of Bill Murray’s character in the film, Jonathan Majors’ antagonist Kang the Conqueror, and the briefest shot of MODOK, the massive cyborg villain from Marvel Comics, making his live-action MCU debut.

According to reports, MODOK did not speak in the teaser, giving fans little indication as to who could be playing the mutant monster.

Advertisement

Rudd returns for his third ‘Ant-Man’ film opposite Lilly as Hope van Dyne, also known as the Wasp. In ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp’ (2018), Michael Douglas and Michelle Pfeiffer reprise their roles as inventors Hank Pym and Hope van Dyne, who was rescued from the quantum world.

Quantumania will be released in theatres on February 17, 2023.