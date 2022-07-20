Anupam Kher gives treat to Kangana Ranaut on sets of Emergency

Kangana Ranaut’s next movie, Emergency, has already started filming.

Kangana posted a video to show her fans what she was eating for lunch.

Anupam Kher gave her a nice surprise by making kadhi chawal for her on the set.

Advertisement

Kangana Ranaut’s next movie, Emergency, has already started filming. On Wednesday, the actor Anupam Kher gave her a nice surprise by making kadhi chawal for her on the set. Kangana posted a video to show her fans what she was eating for lunch.

Sharing the video, Kangana wrote, “Favorite actor @anupamkher and favourite food… kadi chawal (a curry with rice) and sookhe aloo (a potato dish)…wah! #emergency” “Life is set. A few dishes were seen on a table in the video. Kangana says in the video, “Today I got a gift, Anupam Kher brought my favourite food.” She moves the camera to Anupam, who confirms that Kangana had talked about her favourite food. He talks about each dish, like baingan bharta (an eggplant dish). At the end of the video, Kangana says, “This is going to be a delicious day.”

Advertisement

Kangana is the director of the movie Emergency, in which she plays Indira Gandhi, the former Prime Minister of India. She just showed off her look from the movie, and people liked how much she looked like the late politician.

Kangana told ANI in a recent interview that she was excited to direct for the second time “The Emergency is a part of recent history that can’t be denied, and I think this will make sense to the audience. Since the teaser came out, it has been trending at number 1. It has taken the country by storm, which proves that this is what people have been waiting for. People do want content; they just want to see young filmmakers, new ways of thinking, and fresh ideas instead of the same old formula films. I do think that as a filmmaker, following my gut will pay off big time. See you next year at the movies.”

Also Read Anupam Kher reacts to the infamous National Emblem controversy The long-running debate over the National Emblem at the new Parliament building...