Anushka Sharma continues to binge over croissants in London

The Ae Dil Hai Mushkil actress recently enjoyed croissants in Paris.

She will be seen playing Jhulan Goswami, an Indian women cricket player, in Chakda Xpress.

Anushka Sharma is currently vacationing in London with husband, cricketer Virat Kohli and daughter Vamika.

The PK actress shares fascinating glimpses into both her personal and professional lives with her followers on Instagram, where she is a frequent user.

The actress recently uploaded a photo of a croissant and coffee mug on her Instagram stories. It appears that she loves croissants and can’t get enough of them while on vacation. The Ae Dil Hai Mushkil actress captioned the video as “Croissant toh croissant hai… Paris ya London.”

Earlier in Paris, the actress uploaded some stunning photos of herself enjoying croissants and the view from her window.

Anushka shared the pictures on Instagram with the caption, “When in Paris … eat many croissants.” She was seen in a white bathrobe, sitting by the window, with a croissant in one hand and a cup of coffee in the other. Her multiple pictures show how she savoured every bite of the croissant.

Anushka, who has taken a significant break from acting on the big screen, is currently getting ready for her role in Chakda Xpress. The actress will be seen playing Jhulan Goswami, an Indian women cricket player, in the movie. Chakda Xpress, a film directed by Prosit Roy, is based on the story of Jhulan Goswami, who overcomes political barriers caused by sexism to fulfil her dream of playing cricket for India. In 2012, she became the second cricket player from India to earn the Padma Shri.

Anushka makes her acting comeback in the movie after a four-year absence. She most recently appeared with Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif in the 2018 movie “Zero.” After that, she took a lengthy vacation before giving birth to her first kid, Vamika, with her husband Virat Kohli.

Anushka and her brother Karnesh Ssharma, however, produced a number of critically praised films during her absence from the film industry, including Bulbul and Pataal Lok, under their label Clean Slate Filmz. She has left the production company because she wants to concentrate on performing.