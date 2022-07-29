Anushka Shetty gains weight for Mahesh P’s film

Anushka Shetty and Naveen Polishetty are currently shooting for Mahesh P’s film in Hyderabad.

Baahubali actress has gained weight again for the film.

The makers have tightened security on the sets and have made sure no photo gets leaked online.

Anushka Shetty and Naveen Polishetty as we as a whole know are right now going for Mahesh P’s film in Hyderabad, which is delivered by UV Creations on an excellent scale.

This film will see Anushka Shetty back on the big screen after seemingly forever, and consequently, the expectation has multiplied.

We have now got a selective update for you on Anushka Shetty’s thoroughly search in the film.

The Baahubali entertainer has put on weight again for the film (likely called #Anushka48) and that is the reason she is getting herself far from the media glare.

A source near the improvement uncovers, “Anushka has put on weight again for her part in the film. Intriguing, she looks each piece certain and is investigating every possibility to get into the skin of her personality.

The producers have fixed the security on the sets and have ensured no photograph of Anushka gets released on the web.”

For the unversed, Anushka Shetty had put on weight normally and put on 20 kg to squeeze into the shoes of her personality in the film, ‘Size Zero’.

Indeed, in when entertainers are really cognizant about their self-perception, Anushka Shetty has broken biased based impediments like no other.

Size Zero was coordinated by Prakash Kovelamudi and composed by Kanika Dhillon. The film was at the same time shot in Telugu and Tamil language forms, the last option named Inji Iduppazhagi.

In the mean time, Anushka Shetty as of late finished 17 years in the business and her co-star Naveen Polishetty wrote a genuine note on Twitter.

He likewise shared an image of the entertainer holding cake and inscribed, “Paid off @MsAnushkaShetty with cake . “Ee 17 years lo nene best co star anta :P”.

Well done on an amazing excursion up to this point. Our shoot has been going on folks. Furthermore, it’s distraught tomfoolery ! Malli @UV_Creations switch off chese lopala update ichesa 🙂 #Anushka48 #NaveenPolishetty3 #MaheshP.”

