Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Anushka Shetty gains weight for Mahesh P’s film

Anushka Shetty gains weight for Mahesh P’s film

Articles
Advertisement
Anushka Shetty gains weight for Mahesh P’s film

Anushka Shetty gains weight for Mahesh P’s film

Advertisement
  • Anushka Shetty and Naveen Polishetty are currently shooting for Mahesh P’s film in Hyderabad.
  • Baahubali actress has gained weight again for the film.
  • The makers have tightened security on the sets and have made sure no photo gets leaked online.
Advertisement

Anushka Shetty and Naveen Polishetty as we as a whole know are right now going for Mahesh P’s film in Hyderabad, which is delivered by UV Creations on an excellent scale.

This film will see Anushka Shetty back on the big screen after seemingly forever, and consequently, the expectation has multiplied.

We have now got a selective update for you on Anushka Shetty’s thoroughly search in the film.

The Baahubali entertainer has put on weight again for the film (likely called #Anushka48) and that is the reason she is getting herself far from the media glare.

A source near the improvement uncovers, “Anushka has put on weight again for her part in the film. Intriguing, she looks each piece certain and is investigating every possibility to get into the skin of her personality.

The producers have fixed the security on the sets and have ensured no photograph of Anushka gets released on the web.”

Advertisement

For the unversed, Anushka Shetty had put on weight normally and put on 20 kg to squeeze into the shoes of her personality in the film, ‘Size Zero’.

Indeed, in when entertainers are really cognizant about their self-perception, Anushka Shetty has broken biased based impediments like no other.

Size Zero was coordinated by Prakash Kovelamudi and composed by Kanika Dhillon. The film was at the same time shot in Telugu and Tamil language forms, the last option named Inji Iduppazhagi.

In the mean time, Anushka Shetty as of late finished 17 years in the business and her co-star Naveen Polishetty wrote a genuine note on Twitter.

He likewise shared an image of the entertainer holding cake and inscribed, “Paid off @MsAnushkaShetty with cake . “Ee 17 years lo nene best co star anta :P”.

Well done on an amazing excursion up to this point. Our shoot has been going on folks. Furthermore, it’s distraught tomfoolery ! Malli @UV_Creations switch off chese lopala update ichesa 🙂 #Anushka48 #NaveenPolishetty3 #MaheshP.”

Advertisement

Also Read

Vijay Deverakonda on Koffee With Karan 7 brings out his diff side
Vijay Deverakonda on Koffee With Karan 7 brings out his diff side

Vijay Deverakonda made his debut on Koffee With Karan season 7. The...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Bollywood News, Entertainment News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Prince Harry appears to be following in the footsteps of Kate Middleton
Prince Harry appears to be following in the footsteps of Kate Middleton
Three best moments from Grammys night
Three best moments from Grammys night
The late Queen Elizabeth II's beloved Balmoral to reopen for the first time since her death
The late Queen Elizabeth II's beloved Balmoral to reopen for the first time since her death
Gillian Anderson, Rufus Sewell to star in new film ‘Scoop’
Gillian Anderson, Rufus Sewell to star in new film ‘Scoop’
Steven Soderbergh is explaining why the latest Magic Mike film doesn't feature any nudity
Steven Soderbergh is explaining why the latest Magic Mike film doesn't feature any nudity
Harry Styles' Grammys performance went in the 'wrong direction'
Harry Styles' Grammys performance went in the 'wrong direction'
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story