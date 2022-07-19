Advertisement
Appeal for Queen to ignore Rory McIlroy and other golfers: "System wrong"

Articles
  • Rory McIlroy finished third in the Open Championship at St Andrews.
  • The Northern Irish golfer was beaten to the title by Australian Cameron Smith.
  • ESPN claim the Queen’s snub of golfers from royal honours proves the “system is wrong”, as ESPN claims.
THE QUEEN was once called upon to reprimand Rory McIlroy and different golf players from illustrious distinctions, as ESPN guaranteed the “system is wrong”.

Rory McIlroy completed third in the Open Championship on Sunday as he was beaten to the title by Cameron Smith.

The Northern Irish golf player, 33, completed on – 18, two behind the Australian’s – 20 in an outcome that stunned St Andrews in Scotland. Smith, whose bring home denoted the main significant championship of his profession, additionally completed one stroke in front of Cameron Young.

Despite the fact that McIlroy couldn’t gain by his lead prior in the opposition, he actually prevailed at St Andrews this year.

Prior to starting at The Open, the previous hero and three-time victor Tiger Woods were made Honorary Members of The Royal and Ancient Golf Club of St Andrews.

Yet, for McIlroy, who won the Open in 2014, the new participation status isn’t the main distinction of his hitting the fairway profession.

Back in 2012, he was made a Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE) by Queen Elizabeth II.

The golf player and individual star Darren Clarke, who packed away an OBE, were regarded for their administrations for the game.

McIlroy discussed his pride at the esteemed honor, albeit not every person was intrigued by Her Majesty’s choice.

