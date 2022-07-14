Ariana Grande spotted at Cotswold holiday destination

Ariana Grande has reportedly been spotted in the Cotswolds.

Spotted by Gordan Ramsey, James Cordon, and Tom Cruise.

According to a report made to Gloucestershire Live, the famed vacation spot Soho Farmhouse near Chipping Norton is where the American singer was reportedly spotted over the weekend.

According to rumours, Gordan Ramsey, James Cordon, and Tom Cruise all attended the private members’ club and hotel last week to celebrate Tom Cruise’s birthday.

Celebrities flocked to the 100 acres of Cotswold countryside members’ club Soho Farmhouse for the Hollywood star’s birthday celebration, according to GloucestershireLive. It contains bedrooms, a pool, spa, and gym.

On Sunday, July 10, pop star Grande shared a picture of a field with hot air balloons scattered across a clear sky on her Instagram. Domed roof shapes can be seen in the backdrop, which have been speculated to represent the Piglet Cabins at the farmhouse.

In addition, Grande posted videos to her Instagram story from inside a cabin, giggling as the people she was with panicked while attempting to catch a spider. Along with Dalton, hairstylist Josh Liu, and makeup artist Michael Anthony, her mother Joan Grande was also mentioned in the article.

A “global members club,” as Soho Farmhouse is referred to, exists elsewhere in the world.