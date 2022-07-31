Arisha Razi Khan takes a quick trip to the UAE

Once a child star Arisha Razi Khan is pretty much grown up now.

She tied the knot with the love of her life in an intimate Nikkah ceremony.

After the lavish wedding, the starlet is on her vacation spending time with friends and family in UAE.

Her wedding pictures overwhelmed the web. After the extravagant wedding, the celebrity is on her excursion investing some quality time.

Arisha Razi is an entertainer and TV show have. While she is just 21 years of age, this gifted youth has been a piece of media outlets for north of 15 years as of now!

Getting going at the period of only three and a half, Arisha was as a team with a few brands, showing up in ads.

Later on, she proceeded to star in a few hit show serials. These shows included Omer Dadi Aur Gharwale, Mastana Mahi, Kitni Girhain Baaki Hain, Aastana, Sannata, Na Kaho Tum Mere Nahi, Tanhai, Malika-e-Aliya, Abro, Sadqay Tumhare, Baba Jani to give some examples. Fans might recollect her as the host of the famous parody show Hum Sab Umeed Sai Hain.

In the wake of getting hitched in a personal family assembling the Chupke star is on her excursion. The entertainer is seen walking around the roads of UAE and investigating wonderful spots.

Take a look at her pictures;

