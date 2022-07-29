Arjun Bijlani is all set to make his Bollywood debut in ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’

Arjun Bijlani joins Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in “Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.”

The upcoming film is directed by Karan Johar.

Karan Johar sent a special note to Arjun.

Indian television actor Arjun Bijlani is prepared to enter the Bollywood industry. He is getting ready to make his acting debut in Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, directed by Karan Johar. Arjun is a well-known actor who has appeared in a variety of programmes, including “Miley Jab Hum Tum,” “Meri Ashiqui Tum Se Hi,” and others.

Arjun shared a glimpse of Karan’s handwritten note for him on his Instagram account. KJo complimented Arjun in his note for acting in his movie.

The message said, “Dearest Arjun, I’m so grateful that you worked on my movie. Greetings from Dharma. I’m excited to collaborate with you in the future.” Having his followers see it,

Arjun wrote, “Finally had the opportunity to shoot with the one and only @karanjohar sir. I sincerely appreciate your love, warmth and guidance. Glad could be a part of this magical film.”

Alia, who is going to become a mother for the first time, finished filming the scene. She celebrated her final day on the set by dancing to the song “Channa Mereya” by Ranbir Kapoor. The movie is scheduled to be released in February of next year.

