“Ek Villain Returns” had a respectable opening weekend.

Ranbir Kapoor-starring film just surpassed the Rs 40 crore barrier in its first weekend.

Action thriller will compete for viewers with “Shamshera” and “Vikant Rona”.

With a lot of anticipation and positive reviews, “Ek Villain Returns” had a respectable opening weekend.

Since reservations began taking place on Wednesday afternoon, the movie that premiered in theatres today has accrued an estimated advance of Rs 1.50 crore net. According to a report on boxofficeindia.com, the movie is predicted to have a solid opening weekend gross of at least Rs 6 crore based on this trend.

This represents a significant improvement after the Ranbir Kapoor-starring film just just surpassed the Rs 40 crore barrier in its first weekend.

The movie is a follow-up to the successful 2014 film “Ek Villain,” which recorded a tremendous opening day collection of an estimated Rs 16.50 crore nett. The first movie, which starred Sidharth Malhotra, Shraddha Kapoor, and Riteish Deshmukh, was produced on a budget of Rs 39 crore and went on to gross over Rs 100 crore at the box office.

Mohit Suri is the director of the film “Ek Villain Returns,” which stars Arjun Kapoor, Disha Patani, John Abraham, and Tara Sutaria in the key roles.

The action thriller will compete for viewers with Ranbir’s “Shamshera” and the recently released South Indian movie “Vikant Rona,” which came out on Thursday a day earlier. Even though the Hindi-dubbed version of the movie has yet to become successful, it did well in the south. The movie is anticipated to generate the second-best revenue in Karnataka, right behind “KGF Chapter 2,” although it is unlikely to surpass the Rs 20 crore nett threshold.

Sibling Janhvi Kapoor is another competitor for Arjun’s movie. On Friday, the actress’ dark comedy, titled “Good Luck Jerry,” was released online via an OTT platform. Even if the movie isn’t competing for the top box office spot, it can certainly profit from watching.

