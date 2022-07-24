Arjun Kapoor reacted to Ranveer Singh bold photoshoot

Ranveer Singh, who was last seen in Jayeshbhai Jordaar, posed naked for Paper magazine

Arjun Kapoor is praising him and saying that he should be allowed to be himself.

The Ek Villain Returns actor was at a promotion event

A few days ago, Ranveer Singh almost broke the internet. The actor, who was last seen in Jayeshbhai Jordaar, posed naked for Paper magazine, and the pictures went viral on the internet. Many people praised the actor for being brave, but many others made fun of him. But his best friend Arjun Kapoor is praising him and saying that he should be allowed to be himself.

When he was asked how he felt about Ranveer Singh’s naked photoshoot, the Ek Villain Returns actor was at a promotion event. “What’s important is that you should be able to be yourself. He is like that. Mujhe nahi lagta Ranveer Singh kabhi bhi kisi cheez ko karte hai without being himself. Koi dikhawa nahi hai unmein. Aap unhe 10-12 saal se dekh rahe hai,” Arjun said.

“When he comes in, there’s warmth, there’s enjoyment, there’s energy. Woh unki personality ka extension hain. Unki marzi hain, unka social media. Unhe sahi lagta hain iss waqt to be in that way that he wants to be. He wants to celebrate being comfortable in his own skin. I think we should respect that. Having an opinion is fair. I think trolls ko importance deni hi nahi chahiye zindagi mein because Kuch toh log kahenge, unka kaam hain kehna. Aapko jo theek lagta hain, aapko karna chahiye,” the actor added.

Also he said “And full credit to the boy if he is very happy doing what he is doing. If he is not being forced into it, and it’s not being done in a wrong way or crude way, we should respect that. He’s allowed to do what he wants to do and be happy, and he’s making people happy by doing that also.”

Ek Villain Returns will come out everywhere on July 29, 2022. It will star John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor, Disha Patani, and Tara Sutaria. Mohit Suri is in charge of making the movie, which is made by T-Series and Balaji TeleFilms.

