  Ek Villain Returns: Arjun Kapoor reacts to the Bollywood crowd cheering his physical transformation
Arjun Kapoor’s next film will be Ek Villain Returns. His weight loss, commitment to keeping on track, and singular emphasis on his mental well-being have resonated with everyone. In fact, Bollywood, which has witnessed his battles and triumph against obesity, has come out in full force to support him. Alia Bhatt to Anushka Sharma, Kartik Aaryan to Kriti Sanon, Parineeti Chopra to Bhumi Pednekar, Ayushmann Khurrana to Katrina Kaif, Vaani Kapoor, Athiya Shetty, Radhika Madan, and even his entire family, Sonam Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor, and Janhvi Kapoor, have all praised Arjun

Obviously, Arjun is ecstatic at the industry’s support. He says, “It is quite gratifying to see so many people from the industry come out to show their support. It is extremely encouraging since they all know what I’ve been through and how much work I’ve had to put in to be where I am today.”

“I’m still a work in progress and I feel blessed to be a part of the industry that has held my hands when the going was tough emotionally. Our industry is like a family and it is hugely validating for me to see the outpouring of love for my transformation in Ek Villain Returns trailer. I wish to keep doing good work so that the industry keeps feeling proud of me.” Actor says.

