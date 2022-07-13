Advertisement
Arjun Kapoor talked about his upcoming movie 'Kuttey'

Arjun Kapoor talked about his upcoming movie ‘Kuttey’

Articles
Arjun Kapoor talked about his upcoming movie ‘Kuttey’

Arjun Kapoor Kuttey

  • Kuttey is the first film by Vishal Bhardwaj’s son Aasmaan Bhardwaaj.
  • Arjun Kapoor will also be promoting Ek Villain Returns.
  • Kuttey will also star Naseeruddin Shah, Tabu, and Konkona Sensharma.
There are some exciting projects in the works for Arjun Kapoor. The actor is working on The Ladykiller right now, and he is also promoting Ek Villain Returns.

In addition to these films, he will also work on Kuttey, the first film by Vishal Bhardwaj’s son Aasmaan Bhardwaaj. Arjun talked about working with a new director in a recent interview.

He said this about his projects: “I am trying to strike a balance. That was what prompted me to (sign) ‘The Lady Killer’ and ‘Kuttey’. I joke with Aasmaan, saying, ‘Baap ne Kaminey banayi, beta Kuttey bana raha hai’.”

But Arjun said that what drew him to the project was Aasmaan’s unique voice. Even though Vishal Bhardwaj, the son of the director, may be having a big effect, Arjun said, “When Vishalji and Aasmaan narrated the film, what drew me was that he wasn’t trying to ape his father. There is reminiscence of the learnings he has had from his dad. The father-son have overlapping qualities. Vishalji has been an involved producer.”

Naseeruddin Shah, Tabu, and Konkona Sensharma will also be in the movie Kuttey. Heaping praise on Vishal Bhardwaj, Arjun Kapoor said, “I was close to working with him in the past, but it didn’t work out. His energy and atmospheric storytelling is inspirational. When you are surrounded by such people, you aspire to chase quality and not just commerce. Vishalji is a great listener who allows a discussion and takes your inputs. He doesn’t have a chip on his shoulder.”

With Ek Villain Returns, The Ladykiller, and Kuttey coming up, it looks like 2022 and 2023 will be busy for Arjun Kapoor.

