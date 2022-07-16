John Abraham, Disha Patani, Arjun Kapoor, and Tara Sutaria star in Ek Villain Returns.

The film is a spiritual sequel to the 2014 film

Arjun Kapoor was clicked at the city airport

Ek Villain Returns opens July 29. Arjun previously said, “Action is my favourite genre!” Mohit Suri’s Ek Villain Returns is one of the most dramatic and captivating action movies I’ve seen. We hope you like this film’s hard effort. Arjun Kapoor will co-star with Bhumi Pednekar in Ajay Bahl’s The Ladykiller. Arjun is filming Aasmaan Bharadwaj’s Kuttey.

Arjun Kapoor was photographed at the city airport when he came back from promoting Ek Villain Returns in Nagpur. The Ishaqzaade actor looked his most stylish in a grey t-shirt and grey pants. He added a funky print shirt to his outfit to make it more interesting. Arjun finished off the look with stylish sunglasses and shoes. He looked very stylish with his hair in a neat half-bun.

