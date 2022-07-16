Advertisement
Articles
  • John Abraham, Disha Patani, Arjun Kapoor, and Tara Sutaria star in Ek Villain Returns. 
  • The film is a spiritual sequel to the 2014 film
  • Arjun Kapoor was clicked at the city airport
Ek Villain Returns opens July 29. Arjun previously said, “Action is my favourite genre!” Mohit Suri’s Ek Villain Returns is one of the most dramatic and captivating action movies I’ve seen. We hope you like this film’s hard effort. Arjun Kapoor will co-star with Bhumi Pednekar in Ajay Bahl’s The Ladykiller. Arjun is filming Aasmaan Bharadwaj’s Kuttey.

