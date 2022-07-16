Arjun Kapoor Kuttey to clash with Katrina Kaif’s Phone Bhoot
Kuttey is slated to release on November 04 this year. Film will...
Ek Villain Returns opens July 29. Arjun previously said, “Action is my favourite genre!” Mohit Suri’s Ek Villain Returns is one of the most dramatic and captivating action movies I’ve seen. We hope you like this film’s hard effort. Arjun Kapoor will co-star with Bhumi Pednekar in Ajay Bahl’s The Ladykiller. Arjun is filming Aasmaan Bharadwaj’s Kuttey.
Arjun Kapoor was photographed at the city airport when he came back from promoting Ek Villain Returns in Nagpur. The Ishaqzaade actor looked his most stylish in a grey t-shirt and grey pants. He added a funky print shirt to his outfit to make it more interesting. Arjun finished off the look with stylish sunglasses and shoes. He looked very stylish with his hair in a neat half-bun.
