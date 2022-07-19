Advertisement
Armed burglars caught on CCTV entering Babra Sharif’s home

  • Babra Sharif claims that at least five armed people, including a woman, tried to  broke into her home 
  • In the footage, masked robbers can be seen attempting to rob Babra at her residence in lahore but retreating after realising they have been caught.
  • The video of the failed robbery went viral on social media in the meanwhile.
Babra Sharif claims that at least five armed people, including a woman, broke into her home but managed to flee after being caught on security cameras.

In the video, thieves in masks can be seen trying to rob Babra at her home in the province capital but turning around when they realise they’ve been caught.

CCTV cameras catch armed robbers barging into Babra Sharif’s residence

 

The video of the failed robbery went viral on social media in the meanwhile.

The Sangdil star went to the Gulberg Police Station shortly after the event and made a request to open a case against the armed individuals.

Police have viewed the CCTV recordings while a more thorough investigation is being conducted.

According to sources, one of the 67-year-domestic old’s helpers stole gold jewellery, including a priceless necklace, from her home in 2015, depriving her of jewellery worth Rs3 million.

