Armie Hammer reportedly broke and working from cubicle

Armie Hammer’s reps denied last week that he was employed as a bellhop.

A source alleges Hammer is currently marketing timeshares at a hotel.

Hammer is in the Cayman Islands to be near his ex-wife Elizabeth Chalmers and their two children.

Advertisement

Armie Hammer, whose career suffered a downfall amid abuse allegations, is reportedly “totally broke” and selling timeshare properties from an office cubicle.

The new allegations follow a denial by Hammer’s reps last week that he was employed as a hotel bellhop, saying the mix-up was the result of Hammer’s buddies playing a joke on him.

In the Cayman Islands, where Hammer has been for the past few years, a source alleges that Hammer is currently marketing timeshares at a hotel.

“He is working at the resort and selling timeshares. He is working at a cubicle,” the source said. “The reality is he’s totally broke, and is trying to fill the days and earn money to support his family.”

After hearing he was working them, Hammer was first seen in late June outside the timeshare sales office.

In a picture of the actor working in the office, he is wearing a blue polo shirt. Bystanders said he was sitting with a couple and discussing the cost of a unit.

Advertisement

Vacationers allegedly were persuaded to go to the timeshare office by a flyer offering discounts on tours throughout the Cayman Islands.

According to the source, Hammer previously held the position of apartment complex manager. Hammer is presently residing in the Cayman Islands to be nearer to his ex-wife Elizabeth Chalmers and their two children.

Also Read Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson expecting second baby via surrogate Khloe Kardashian is expecting a second child with Tristan Thompson. The couple...

Given his lucrative Hollywood career and the fact that his great-grandfather was oil mogul Armand Hammer, whose family’s wealth is reported to be worth hundreds of millions of dollars, claims that the actor is “completely bankrupt” are surprising.

Early last year, several women, including the Call Me By Your Name star’s ex-wives Courtney Vucekovich and Paige Lorenze, came forward with allegations of emotional and sexual abuse. On social media, screenshots of correspondence from women that seemed to portray Hammer as having cannibalistic fantasies also surfaced.

Advertisement

Hammer was accused of rape by a woman, which prompted an LAPD inquiry that resulted in no charges being filed.

Hammer has vehemently denied all allegations, insisting that all encounters with any women were consensual. Hammer was married for many of the alleged occurrences.

However, the actor had a quick breakup.

Hammer lost his job at his agency, WME, and was later fired from other projects, including Jennifer Lopez’s Shotgun Wedding, the suspenseful Billion Dollar Spy, the Broadway play The Minutes, and the Paramount Plus series The Offer.

Also Read Mickey Rourke finds Tom Cruise ‘irrelevant’ Mickey Rourke attacked Tom Cruise on Monday's episode of Piers Morgan Uncensored....

He was, however, most recently spotted in the $200 million international grossing film Death On The Nile, which was shot before to the incident.

Advertisement

It was revealed in June 2021 that the celebrity had entered a rehab facility for sex, drug, and alcohol problems. In December of the previous year, he left the centre.