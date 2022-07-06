As Fawad Khan comes on, fans give the series an A-Plus for representation

Ms Marvel is popular. Iman Vellani’s Kamala Khan aka Ms. Marvel is the first South Asian female superhero in the Disney Plus series. Fans have praised the show’s casting, music, and other aspects of South Asian culture.

The show was made by Bisha K. Ali, and it stars a lot of great actors of colour. For those who don’t know, the official plot summary for Ms. Marvel says, “Ms. Marvel is a new, original show from Marvel Studios. It is about a Muslim American teenager named Kamala Khan who grew up in Jersey City. Kamala loves to play video games and write fan fiction. She is a huge Super Hero fan with a big imagination, especially when it comes to Captain Marvel. But Kamala doesn’t feel like she fits in at school or even at home. That is, until she gets superpowers like the heroes she has always admired. Doesn’t having superpowers make life better?”

In episode 5, the Pakistani actor Fawad Khan was shown for the first time. The actor’s first role in the MCU was as Hasan, who lived in India during the time when the country was split up. In the last episode, the name Waleed was also used to introduce Bollywood actor Farhan Akhtar. Fans on Twitter love the show because it shows a lot of different kinds of people and has a great plot. Many people say that the most recent episode was the best one so far. Some even said that the extra history lesson for people who didn’t know much about the history of India and Pakistan’s split was a nice touch. Scroll down and swipe to see what fans thought of the most recent episode.