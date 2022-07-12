Asim Azhar and Meerub Ali share Eid Pictures

Asim Azhar and Meerub Ali celebrated Eidul Adha with their families and friends.

Asim Azhar, a Pakistani singer, and his stunning fiancée Meerub Ali celebrated Eidul Adha with their families and friends.

The couple shared Eid photos that were filled with love. The mothers of Asim and Meerub were also present to bless their children.

The Chal Jaan De singer and his model fiancé took tons of pictures and gave netizens major couple goals. They also posed with their mothers and looked breathtaking.

Asim is currently promoting his new song “Habibi,” which is receiving positive feedback from fans.

With his incredible vocals, Asim has gained millions of fans worldwide. The singer got his big break when he appeared on Coke Studio 9. The couple got engaged in March 2022.