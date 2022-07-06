Asim Azhar and Merub Ali enjoys the monsoon rain

Asim Azhar and Merub Ali named Free Fire Pakistan ambassadors
Free Fire is one of the most popular and most downloaded battle...
With the monsoon approaching, Pakistanis are now experiencing heavy rainfall and pleasant weather in various cities. Many celebrities did not hesitate to post photos of themselves enjoying the rain.
Tera Wo Pyaar singer Asim Azhar and his stunning fiancée Merub Ali are also no strangers to the scene.
In a recent Instagram story shared by Merub, Asim and a few of his friends are having fun in the rain while listening to the Bollywood hit song Kajrare Kajrare.
The model is wearing a tie-dye shirt, while Asim is dressed in a red shirt and shorts. For the enthusiastic and nonchalant expressions on the faces, Merub jokingly captioned the story “two rain moods.”
AdvertisementAdvertisementView this post on InstagramAdvertisementAdvertisementAdvertisementAdvertisement
The fiancée and her mother-in-law, Gul e Rana, recently attended Asim’s concert in Karachi.
Because of his impressive vocals and catchy songs, Asim Azhar ascended the success ladder faster than others. Due to family friendship, the couple has known each other for a long time and announced their engagement in 2021.
Catch all the Entertainment News, Lollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.