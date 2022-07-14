Asim Azhar and Merub Ali were spotted jamming to ‘Habibi’

‘Chal Jaan De’ is Asim Azhar’s latest song with Merub Ali
'Chal Jaan De' is a new song by Pakistani superstar Asim Azhar...
Pakistan’s singing sensation Asim Azhar and rising star Merub Ali have captured the public’s attention and hearts with their adorable interactions.
Now, an adorable video of the Sinf e Aahan actor jamming to Asim Azhar’s latest song Habibi has surfaced on social media.
Taking to Instagram, the 26-year-old shared the video with his massive fan following as he celebrated the success of his latest release with his lady love and friends.
“1.5 MILLION views in 2 days. ????Trending on YouTube music. ????????Trending #1 on TikTok. ♥️THANK U. ???? Here’s me jamming with my #Habibi ‘s “, captioned the Ghalat Fehmi crooner.
The acclaimed singer expressed gratitude to fans after his latest single, ‘Habibi,’ received 1.6 million views in just two days and is currently trending on YouTube music.
On the professional front, Asim Azhar is currently promoting his new song “Habibi,” which is receiving positive feedback from the audience.
