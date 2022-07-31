Advertisement
Asim Azhar apologizes for posting a video song during Muharram

Asim Azhar apologizes for posting a video song during Muharram

Articles
Asim Azhar apologizes for posting a video song during Muharram

Asim Azhar calls Azaan in his beautiful voice 

  • Asim Azhar posted a video clip with Dubai based content creator Adnan Zafar aka Ken Doll on his official Instagram account
  • The video shows Asim and Adnan jamming on song “Habibi” together for a latest TikTok project.
  • Soon after posting the video on his Instagram account, Asim deleted the post and apologized from the audience for uploading a video song on the eve of first Muharram.
Asim Azhar, a heartthrob singer, has taken the internet by storm with his latest single “Habibi.” Not only did Asim’s song “Habibi” receive praise in Pakistan, but it also received praise from across the border. Within three weeks, the song had over 6 million views on YouTube.

Asim Azhar Apologize For Posting Video Song In Muharram

Yesterday, Asim Azhar posted a video clip with Dubai based content creator Adnan Zafar aka Ken Doll on his official Instagram account. The video shows Asim and Adnan jamming on song “Habibi” together for a latest TikTok project.

 

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Adnan Zafar (@ken_doll_dubaiii)

Soon after posting the video on his Instagram account, Asim deleted the post. Asim taking to his Instagram story apologized from the audience for uploading a video song on the eve of first Muharram. Asim stated that he avoid posting during first 10 days of Muharram but he didn’t realize and missed the date.

Here’s how audience reacted to Asim’s apology!

 

