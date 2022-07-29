Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Entertainment
  • Asim Azhar shows off killer dance moves on his new song ‘Habibi’
Asim Azhar shows off killer dance moves on his new song ‘Habibi’

Asim Azhar shows off killer dance moves on his new song ‘Habibi’

Articles
Advertisement
Asim Azhar shows off killer dance moves on his new song ‘Habibi’

Asim Azhar shows off killer dance moves on his new song ‘Habibi’

Advertisement
  • The Ghalat Fehmi singer shared a video of himself dancing to his upbeat song Habibi
  • Jumping on the bandwagon, Azhar also killed the floor with his effortless dance moves.
  • The video received applause and thousands of views.
Advertisement

 

Asim Azhar, a well-known Pakistani musician, is literally taking the internet by storm. Azhar’s latest song, Habibi, is soaring higher and higher with each passing minute. The catchy ballad was praised by Bollywood rapper Badshah and has received over 2.1 million views on YouTube.

The Ghalat Fehmi singer shared a video of himself dancing to the upbeat song. Netizens, friends, followers, and even international celebrities are grooving and posting videos of themselves with the banger playing in the background.

Jumping on the bandwagon, Azhar also killed the floor with his effortless dance moves. The video received applause and thousands of views.

 

Advertisement

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

Advertisement

A post shared by Asim Azhar (@asimazhar)

Habibi’s music video is a slideshow of artistic and animated genius. The music video has bright neon lights and Asim holding an umbrella as the screen shows raindrops falling in slow motion, creating the perfect atmosphere for monsoon.

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Lollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Princess Eugenie's son resemble to Harry and Meghan's kids, amazed fans
Princess Eugenie's son resemble to Harry and Meghan's kids, amazed fans
TXT’s Soobin talks about longtime promise to his old teacher
TXT’s Soobin talks about longtime promise to his old teacher
Jennifer Aniston declares that season 3 filming of The Morning Show has officially wrapped
Jennifer Aniston declares that season 3 filming of The Morning Show has officially wrapped
Pan Nalin shares the BTS of Shah Rukh Khan's Karan Arjun
Pan Nalin shares the BTS of Shah Rukh Khan's Karan Arjun
Prince Harry has 'nothing to offer' in America: Experts
Prince Harry has 'nothing to offer' in America: Experts
Kelly Clarkson honors Dallas Cowboys at NFL
Kelly Clarkson honors Dallas Cowboys at NFL
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story