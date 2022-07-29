Asim Azhar shows off killer dance moves on his new song ‘Habibi’

Asim Azhar, a well-known Pakistani musician, is literally taking the internet by storm. Azhar’s latest song, Habibi, is soaring higher and higher with each passing minute. The catchy ballad was praised by Bollywood rapper Badshah and has received over 2.1 million views on YouTube.

The Ghalat Fehmi singer shared a video of himself dancing to the upbeat song. Netizens, friends, followers, and even international celebrities are grooving and posting videos of themselves with the banger playing in the background.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Asim Azhar (@asimazhar)

Habibi’s music video is a slideshow of artistic and animated genius. The music video has bright neon lights and Asim holding an umbrella as the screen shows raindrops falling in slow motion, creating the perfect atmosphere for monsoon.