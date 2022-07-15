Asim Azhar’s song ‘Habibi’ crossed 1.6 million views in just 2 days.

The Soneya singer thanked fans for their support and shared a video message on Instagram.

His song is currently trending on both TikTok and YouTube.

After receiving a lot of positive feedback for his song, the Soneya superstar posted a video message on Instagram to express his emotions.

Azhar acknowledged the large number of Hibibi viewers and provided a YouTube link for anyone who had not yet seen Habibi.

The celebrity can be seen jamming on his beloved song alongside Merub Ali and others in another video that Azhar posted. Azhar captioned the video, “Here’s to all the love on Habibi you guys are showing.”

Additionally, he confirmed that Habibi is currently trending on both TikTok and YouTube, saying, “Trending on TikTok music, trending number one.” A lot of TikTok videos created by fans based on the vocal powerhouse’s megahit song were also shared.

Along with fans, celebrities also caught the Habibi bug. The much-discussed tune was also grooved to by Lollywood diva Hira Mani. The track was praised by Zara Noor Abbas, Sajal Aly, Aima Baig, and many others.

Pakistan’s singing sensation Asim Azhar and rising star Merub Ali have come under the limelight and are winning hearts for their cutest interactions.

Now, an adorable video has popped up on social media where the Sinf e Aahan actor was spotted jamming to Asim Azhar’s latest song Habibi.

Taking to Instagram, the 26-year-old shared the video with his massive fan following as he celebrated the success of his latest release with his lady love and friends.

“1.5 MILLION views in 2 days. ????Trending on YouTube music. ????????Trending #1 on TikTok. ♥️THANK U. ???? Here’s me jamming with my #Habibi ‘s “, captioned the Ghalat Fehmi crooner.

