Athiya Shetty finally spoke out about her wedding with cricketer KL Rahul

Rumours that Athiya Shetty is getting married to cricketer KL Rahul are nothing but rumours.

Her father, Suniel Shetty, denied that the family was planning a wedding on Tuesday.

Athiya poked fun at the rumours on Instagram on Wednesday.

Advertisement

Actress Athiya Shetty finally spoke out about the rumours that she was getting married to cricketer KL Rahul. On Wednesday morning, she went on Instagram to poke fun at the news that she’s getting married to Rahul in three months.

Athiya’s response comes a day after her father, actor Suniel Shetty, was asked at an event about how the family was getting ready for a wedding.

Athiya, who has been dating KL Rahul for a few years, posted on her Instagram stories, “I hope I’m invited to this wedding in three months, lol”

Athiya and KL are one of Bollywood’s most popular couples, and they never try to hide their relationship from the media. The couple isn’t shy about posing for pictures or showing PDA on social media. But rumours about their wedding keep coming up every once in a while.

When Athiya’s father talked to Radio Mirchi on Tuesday, he denied that the family was making plans for a wedding. When asked how the family is planning for the wedding, Suniel Shetty said, “Nothing has been planned yet!” Earlier, Athiya’s brother, Ahan Shetty, talked to Dainik Bhaskar about the wedding rumours. He said, “As far as the wedding is concerned, there are no arrangements being made. There is no such ceremony, these are all rumours. When there is no wedding, how can we give you a date?”

Advertisement

Athiya and Rahul have been travelling the world together and just collecting romantic experiences for themselves. The actor also goes with him to all of his games around the world, and they keep posting photos of themselves together on the Internet. They’re cute whether they’re married or not.

Also Read Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul are moving in together! Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul, who have been dating for a while,...