Melodrama is written all over the fancy outfit that top fashion designer Rahul Mishra put together. It goes without saying that it is another beautiful creation by the couturier, who was the first Indian designer to show at Paris Haute Couture Week and is a supporter of slow fashion. The outfit is a perfect example of his design philosophy and style, which is a mix of slow fashion and traditional Indian crafts.

On the cover, Shetty wore no makeup and her lips were pink, which looked great with her chic, light-colored dress with frills and ruffles. She finishes off the outfit with a pair of flower-shaped earrings and a chunky ring that match.

In 2015, the romantic thriller Hero was Shetty’s first film as an actress. She then did the comedy Mubarakan in 2017 and a slice-of-life movie called Motichoor Chaknachoor with actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui in 2019, which got her a lot of praise from critics. She started her own business early this year with Stage3, a social commerce platform for fashion and lifestyle aimed at Gen-Z and millennial people in India. Using her knowledge of fashion, she became a creative director and has been working to give the next generation of fashion designers more power.