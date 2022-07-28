Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Entertainment
  • Athiya Shetty shares romantic new pic with ‘favourite one’ KL Rahul
Athiya Shetty shares romantic new pic with ‘favourite one’ KL Rahul

Athiya Shetty shares romantic new pic with ‘favourite one’ KL Rahul

Articles
Advertisement
Athiya Shetty shares romantic new pic with ‘favourite one’ KL Rahul

Athiya Shetty shares romantic new pic with ‘favourite one’ KL Rahul

Advertisement
  • Athiya Shetty has shared a new polaroid photo with her cricketer boyfriend KL Rahul.
  • Athiya recently addressed rumours of their wedding in media by saying it will happen in three months.

Athiya Shetty has shared a new picture with her cricketer boyfriend KL Rahul. The actor shared a polaroid picture of them on Instagram. 

Advertisement

KL Rahul, Athiya Shetty’s lover and a cricketer, is receiving lots of love. Rahul and Athiya both smiled broadly for the camera in a polaroid photo that they uploaded on Wednesday.

Rahul was wearing a white T-shirt and Athiya was wearing a green shirt in the picture. Both appeared to be seated on a couch, their heads rubbing towards one another. She shared the image and wrote, “Favorite one.” She enhanced her message with a monkey emoji as well.

Also Read

Janhvi Kapoor on her experience working in GoodLuck Jerry
Janhvi Kapoor on her experience working in GoodLuck Jerry

Janhvi Kapoor is one of the leading actresses in Bollywood. She made...

When the Indian cricketer wished Athiya on her birthday with a social media post that included both of them, Rahul and Athiya made their romance official. Rahul even made it to the Tadap premiere of Ahan Shetty, Athiya’s brother. Rahul just underwent a surgery in Munich, Germany, while the couple was there.

 

Advertisement

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

Advertisement

A post shared by Athiya Shetty (@athiyashetty)

Athiya recently addressed rumours of their wedding in media. Taking to Instagram, the Hero actor shared a post on her story, which read, “I hope I’m invited to this wedding that’s taking place in 3 months, Lol”.

Also Read

Sara Ali Khan wraps up her shoot day with smile in dazzling yellow gown
Sara Ali Khan wraps up her shoot day with smile in dazzling yellow gown

Sara Ali Khan is one of the popular newbies in Bollywood. She...

Advertisement

There were rumours that Athiya intended to wed her longtime partner within the following three months. The actor from Motichoor Chaknachoor had denied rumours that the couple had purchased a brand-new, opulent residence in Mumbai and intended to live together.

Athiya, recently made her debut on YouTube as she launched her channel and was last seen in Motichoor Chaknachoor, alongside Nawazuddin Siddiqui. Athiya said, “The YouTube channel will be an extension of my personality. I will try my best to give people an insight of my life. Fans can see my skincare routine, behind the scene footage of shoot and work on my channel. Also, the tings I like doing with fashion, videos of my pets, the foods I like to eat.” She made her acting debut with Salman Khan’s Hero along with Sooraj Pancholi in the year 2015. The film failed to impress the audience at the box office.

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Bollywood News, Entertainment News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Throwback: Ayeza Khan amazing dance Performance on Noori Song - Watch Video
Throwback: Ayeza Khan amazing dance Performance on Noori Song - Watch Video
Throwback Alizeh Shah's dance moves on dilbar song goes viral
Throwback Alizeh Shah's dance moves on dilbar song goes viral
The white bodycon dress that Mouni Roy is wearing is the ideal way to enter the TGIF Mood
The white bodycon dress that Mouni Roy is wearing is the ideal way to enter the TGIF Mood
Priyanka Chopra demonstrates how to create an easy Valentine's Day look
Priyanka Chopra demonstrates how to create an easy Valentine's Day look
'Pyaar Hota Kayi Baar Hai' from the film 'Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar'
'Pyaar Hota Kayi Baar Hai' from the film 'Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar'
Rihanna drops sizzling Super Bowl halftime show performance teaser
Rihanna drops sizzling Super Bowl halftime show performance teaser
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story