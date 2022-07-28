Athiya Shetty shares romantic new pic with ‘favourite one’ KL Rahul

Athiya Shetty has shared a new polaroid photo with her cricketer boyfriend KL Rahul.

Athiya recently addressed rumours of their wedding in media by saying it will happen in three months.

Athiya Shetty has shared a new picture with her cricketer boyfriend KL Rahul. The actor shared a polaroid picture of them on Instagram.

Advertisement

KL Rahul, Athiya Shetty’s lover and a cricketer, is receiving lots of love. Rahul and Athiya both smiled broadly for the camera in a polaroid photo that they uploaded on Wednesday.

Rahul was wearing a white T-shirt and Athiya was wearing a green shirt in the picture. Both appeared to be seated on a couch, their heads rubbing towards one another. She shared the image and wrote, “Favorite one.” She enhanced her message with a monkey emoji as well.

Also Read Janhvi Kapoor on her experience working in GoodLuck Jerry Janhvi Kapoor is one of the leading actresses in Bollywood. She made...

When the Indian cricketer wished Athiya on her birthday with a social media post that included both of them, Rahul and Athiya made their romance official. Rahul even made it to the Tadap premiere of Ahan Shetty, Athiya’s brother. Rahul just underwent a surgery in Munich, Germany, while the couple was there.

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Athiya Shetty (@athiyashetty)

Athiya recently addressed rumours of their wedding in media. Taking to Instagram, the Hero actor shared a post on her story, which read, “I hope I’m invited to this wedding that’s taking place in 3 months, Lol”.

Also Read Sara Ali Khan wraps up her shoot day with smile in dazzling yellow gown Sara Ali Khan is one of the popular newbies in Bollywood. She...

Advertisement

There were rumours that Athiya intended to wed her longtime partner within the following three months. The actor from Motichoor Chaknachoor had denied rumours that the couple had purchased a brand-new, opulent residence in Mumbai and intended to live together.

Athiya, recently made her debut on YouTube as she launched her channel and was last seen in Motichoor Chaknachoor, alongside Nawazuddin Siddiqui. Athiya said, “The YouTube channel will be an extension of my personality. I will try my best to give people an insight of my life. Fans can see my skincare routine, behind the scene footage of shoot and work on my channel. Also, the tings I like doing with fashion, videos of my pets, the foods I like to eat.” She made her acting debut with Salman Khan’s Hero along with Sooraj Pancholi in the year 2015. The film failed to impress the audience at the box office.