Audrina Patridge says Leonardo DiCaprio wanted her number

Leonardo DiCaprio allegedly once requested Audrina Patridge’s phone number.

The former “Hills” star, Audrina Patridge recalled how she had flown to Las Vegas to attend a prince’s birthday party when the “Wolf of Wall Street” actor caught her attention at an afterparty in a nearby club.

However, she rejected his invitation to sit with him and his guests because she found it to be too “intimidating.”

Writing in her new memoir ‘Choices: To the Hills and Back Again’, she revealed: “I was there with a few of my castmates from the film ‘Sorority Row,’ as well as Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green, and even Leonardo DiCaprio…

Also Read Leonardo DiCaprio and Martin Scorsese 6th film together Leonardo DiCaprio and Martin Scorsese are currently working on Killers Of The...

Advertisement

“This bouncer kept coming over to me [at the club] and saying that Leo would like to get me a drink at his table. I looked over at his table, and he was surrounded by supermodels. It was intimidating!”

Leonardo eventually approached Audrina to introduce himself after she repeatedly indicated she would go to his table but never did.

She continued: “I told him I knew who he was, obviously, and we chatted for a while. He asked for my phone number, and we texted a little after the trip to Vegas, but we never actually hung out.”