Ayan Mukerji opens up about word ‘love storiyaan’ in the song, Kesariya

Brahmastra director Ayan Mukerji has finally opened up about the lyrics of Kesariya song from the film.

Ayan Mukerji has spoken about the usage of the word ‘love storiyaan’ in the song, Kesariya.

Ayan said it was more like getting a taste of salt amid too much sweetness.

Ayan Mukerji, the director of Brahmastra, which stars Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, has talked about how the word “love storiyaan” is used in the song “Kesariya.” Most people think that using the word “elaichi” makes a biryani taste like elaichi, but Ayan said it was more like getting a taste of salt when there was too much sweetness.

Kesariya was written by Amitabh Bhattacharya and sung by Arijit Singh. The music for the song was made by Pritam. It is filmed in Varanasi with Alia Bhatt and Ranbir. Reddit has a video of an interview where Ayan talks about the problem.

Ayan said, when told that fans have compared the use of “Love Story” to putting elaichi in a biryani, “We put a lot of love into it, and we thought it was very interesting. We did not find it like elaichi, we thought it was a twist like bahut shakkar me thoda namak jab aata hai, uska ek maza, ek swaad hai (its not like a cardamon in biryani, its like salt amid too much sugar, it has its own taste). Because the movie is new and the song lyrics are simple and old-fashioned, and this would have been a fun twist. I still think that people will start to like it even more over time.”

A Reddit user said, “Interesting twist (laughing emojis), no brother, it’s like a pebble in dal” in response to the video. Another said, “modern ke naam pe I hope picture me aise swaad na ho (I hope the film doesn’t have such a taste in the name of modern).” One more comment said, “Ayan, if you’re reading, you’re wrong. Please have the other songs fixed.” A user also said, “Maybe Ayan will start making videos that explain his songs before he releases them now.” A fan said it was all a joke and wrote, “OMG, it’s just a joke! Why is he acting like people are being so unreasonable?” Just be happy that so many people are talking about you for free.”

Amitabh Bachchan and Mouni Roy are also in the movie. It’s going to come out on September 9.

