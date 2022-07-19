Ayesha Omar exudes festive vibes in a pink sharara suit

Ayesha Omar is one of the most talented and popular actresses in Pakistan’s showbiz industry.

Ayesha Omar is one of the most talented and popular actresses in Pakistan’s showbiz industry. The diva has established herself as one of the industry’s leading ladies and fashionistas.

The Bulbulay actress took to Instagram and shared a photo flaunting her regal look in a sharara suit. Clad in pink sharara suit set, Ayesha gives out major fashion inspo festive season. Keeping her makeup neutral, she gave a look a notch higher with big golden jhumkas, a neckpiece, and hands full of bangles. She left her luscious wavy tresses open down her back in her signature mid-parted hairstyle.

Take a look:

The ethnic outfit showed the diva laying style cues on how to rope in the charm of the bygone era and make everyone’s heads turn.

On the work front, Ayesha is currently winning the hearts in her ongoing drama serial Habs alongside Feroze Khan.

