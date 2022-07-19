Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Ayesha Omar exudes festive vibes in a pink sharara suit

Ayesha Omar exudes festive vibes in a pink sharara suit

Articles
Advertisement
Ayesha Omar exudes festive vibes in a pink sharara suit

Ayesha Omar exudes festive vibes in a pink sharara suit

Advertisement
  • Ayesha Omar is one of the most talented and popular actresses in Pakistan’s showbiz industry.
  • The Bulbulay actress shared a photo flaunting her regal look in a sharara suit.
  • She is currently working in the drama serial Habs alongside Feroze Khan.
Advertisement

Ayesha Omar is one of the most talented and popular actresses in Pakistan’s showbiz industry. The diva has established herself as one of the industry’s leading ladies and fashionistas.

The Bulbulay actress took to Instagram and shared a photo flaunting her regal look in a sharara suit. Clad in pink sharara suit set, Ayesha gives out major fashion inspo festive season. Keeping her makeup neutral, she gave a look a notch higher with big golden jhumkas, a neckpiece, and hands full of bangles. She left her luscious wavy tresses open down her back in her signature mid-parted hairstyle.

Take a look:

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by Ayesha Omar (@ayesha.m.omar)

Advertisement

The ethnic outfit showed the diva laying style cues on how to rope in the charm of the bygone era and make everyone’s heads turn.

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by Ayesha Omar (@ayesha.m.omar)

Advertisement

On the work front, Ayesha is currently winning the hearts in her ongoing drama serial Habs alongside Feroze Khan.

Also Read

Ayesha Omar enjoy her vacation in New York
Ayesha Omar enjoy her vacation in New York

Ayesha Omar is a diva in Bollywood and knows how to always...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Lollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Octavia Spencer claims that Whoopi Goldberg advised her to pursue education before acting
Octavia Spencer claims that Whoopi Goldberg advised her to pursue education before acting
Athiya Shetty shared unseen pics from her mehendi ceremony
Athiya Shetty shared unseen pics from her mehendi ceremony
Kevin Bacon is, once again, waiting to take part in a new Tremors sequel
Kevin Bacon is, once again, waiting to take part in a new Tremors sequel
Shah Rukh Khan thanked his fans outside Mannat
Shah Rukh Khan thanked his fans outside Mannat
Saif Ali Khan talks about actress Sridevi
Saif Ali Khan talks about actress Sridevi
Anurag Kashyap praised 'the man with the strongest spine'
Anurag Kashyap praised 'the man with the strongest spine'
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story